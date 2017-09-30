One change for Gor Mahia against Bandari

Head coach, Dylan Kerr has maintained the bulk of the same squad that claimed victory against Sofapaka and Tusker

Gor Mahia has made only one change in the starting line that played the last two games as they take on Bandari in a Kenyan Premier League match.

Wellington Ochieng replaces Karim Nizigiyimana who is on the bench.

Boniface Omondi makes it to the bench. Timothy out injured while Mbugua is out of today's squad.

It means as usual Musa Mohammed marshals the defense with Francis Kahata getting a chance to impress. Jacques Tuyisenge leads the attack alongside Meddie Kagere.

Gor Mahia XI: Boniface Oluoch, Godfrey Walusimbi, Wellington Ochieng, Harun Shakava, Musa Mohamed, Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, George Odhiambo, Francis Kahata, Jacques Tuyisenge, Meddie Kagere.

Subs: Fredrick Onyango, Oliver Maloba, Jean Baptiste, Timothy Otieno, Philemon Otieno, Anthony Mbugua, Joash Onyango.