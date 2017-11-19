One change for Kenya against Ghana

The coach has made only one change to the team that started the first leg match

Kenya has made a single change against Ghana in the U20 Fifa Women's World Cup Qualifier return match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Coach Caroline Ajowi has brought in Sharon Adhiambo in place of Leah Cherotich with Thika Queens defender Wincate Kaari will Captain the team.

Lillian Awuor will start in goal with Corazone Aquino marshalling the midfield.

Kenya need to overtun a 5-goal deficit suffered in Ghana to progressed to the second and final round.

Kenya Starting XI: Lilian Awuor (GK), Quinter Atieno, Wincate Kaari, Lucy Akoth, Foscah Nashivanda, Corazone Aquino, Stella Anyango, Diana Wacera, Sharon Adhiambo, Martha Amunyolete, Jentrix Shikangwa.

Substitutes: Judith Osimbo, Leah Cherotich, Racheal Muema, Linda Nyongesa, Lillian Mmboga, Veronica Awino.

Ghana Starting XI: Annan Martha Koffie (GK), Amfobea Gladys, Tweneboaa Justice, Agbomadzi Blessing Shine, Asuako Philicity, Asantewaa Grace, Helena Obeng, Grace Acheampong, Princella Adubea, Sandrah Ansah Owusu, Anokye Oliuia.

Substitutes: Esther Agyeman, Peterson Patience Kundok, Ruth Anima, Linda Amoako, Rafia Al Hassan Kulchirie, Mustapha Adizatu Kubrah, Abambila Ernestina.