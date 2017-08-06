One change for Zoo squad against Chemelil Sugar

Vincent Misikhu is the only change from the side that stunned Kariobangi Sharks last Wednesday at home

Zoo Kericho has made only one change as they take on Chemelil Sugar in a Kenyan Premier League on Sunday.

Vincent Misikhu is the only change from the side that stunned Kariobangi Sharks last Wednesday at the Kericho Green Stadium.

Misikhu takes the place of Koko Samuel who will start from the bench.

Zoo are currently 12th on the log and another win will push them back to the mid table.

Starting XI: Vincent Misikhu, Michael Madoya, Namasaka Danson , Johnstone Ligare, Sindani Sabiri, 4 Hamidu Kwizera, Akiya Stanlaus, Dennis Otieno, Geofrey Gichana, Bernard Odhiambo, Nicholas Kipkirui.

Subs: Samwel Koko, Kepha Ondati, Andrew Ongwae, Ouma Dominic, Selenga Mangili, Kelvin Oduor, Leonard Mmata