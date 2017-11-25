One-club man! Messi's contract finally banishes Barcelona's Neymar demons

There is only one crisis in Catalunya now. While the political situation in the region remains tense after the declaration of independence from Spain, FC Barcelona's problems appear to be in the past. And Lionel Messi's new contract has rounded off what has been a great second half of 2017 for the Blaugrana.

There was doom and gloom when Barca missed out on La Liga to Real Madrid last season and saw their Champions League hopes ended with a second successive quarter-final exit as Luis Enrique left the club.

And that was only the start. In a turbulent transfer window, Barca not only failed to bring in top target Marco Verratti, but also lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in a move that shocked the football world.

Then came the Supercopa series against Madrid in August and a 5-1 aggregate defeat made Gerard Pique admit: "For the first time in my time here, they are superior." And after the 2-0 loss at the Santiago Bernabeu, a bombshell: Messi's signature was still missing from the contract agreement Barca had announced amid much fanfare in July.

