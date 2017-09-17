One day Rooney will be back home, says Mourinho

Wayne Rooney will be back at Manchester United one day, according to manager Jose Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho has predicted Wayne Rooney will return to Manchester United in the future and insists he was not surprised to see the forward warmly welcomed back to Old Trafford by the club's fans.

The 31-year-old returned to his former ground with Everton in his first appearance against United, with whom he spent a successful 13 years, since re-joining his boyhood club in July.

United ran out 4-0 winners, but Rooney was substituted with eight minutes remaining when the deficit was just one and was afforded a huge ovation by the home supporters, as well as receiving a handshake from Mourinho on the touchline.

Manager Mourinho praised his side's fans for their respect and is confident Rooney, the captain during his first season in charge at Old Trafford, will be back in some capacity in the future.

"I didn't need to ask," Mourinho said of the generous reception given to Rooney.

"It is the nature of English fans and big clubs when a player is big in the club and has an important part of the club's history.

"I think every club in England has that. I can only speak about Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford, and in both stadiums when you have former players, the reception is normally phenomenal. No surprise at all.

"He is at home and one day I believe he will be back home."