‘We are all one’ – Iheanacho unfazed by competition at Leicester City

The Nigeria international revealed the Foxes remain united despite the strong competition for places in Claude Puel's squad

Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho is unbothered with the competition for playing time at the King Power Stadium.

Having featured in six league games this campaign, the former Manchester City forward joins Leonardo Ulloa, Jamie Vardy, Islam Slimani and Shinji Okazaki as attacking options available for manager Claude Puel.

He got his first goal for the Foxes in their League Cup triumph on Tuesday and has stated that the team is united despite the fight for regular playing time.

“I’m not going to call it a competition because we are all one,” Iheanacho told LeicesterMercury.

“We do well in training and we are together.

“Everybody that plays gives 100 per cent, so you can be on the bench or you can play. We are one and we don’t have any grudges in mind. We hope to get more success in the future.”

Ahead of Claude Puel’s first game at the King Power Stadium, the 21-year-old disclosed that the Foxes are in high spirits and ready to seal maximum points against Everton on Sunday.

He continued: “It is going to be an interesting game. They are without a manager. He [Koeman] was a good manager. They will come stronger to face up.

“If we are focused, I think we can get a win. Our dressing room is full of confidence and ready to go.”