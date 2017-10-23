How one kitchen conversation with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff helped take Lewis Hamilton to the next level

After his ninth victory of the season, Lewis Hamilton needs only to finish fifth in Mexico this weekend to clinch his fourth world championship, even if arch-rival Sebastian Vettel wins.

Three races remain and with Hamilton’s 66-point lead that is the hard reality that the German and his Ferrari team have to face after losing the lead to the Englishman on the sixth lap of Sunday’s US GP, and seeing him control the race thereafter.

As Mercedes celebrated their fourth consecutive constructors’ world title, team boss Toto Wolff said that he thought that Hamilton has this year been driving at a new level. The Englishman put that down to a meeting the pair had in his kitchen over the winter. There, he said, they discussed everything, and after three acrimonious years teamed with Nico Rosberg, who beat him to last year’s title following his engine blow-up in Malaysia, Hamilton left with no baggage.

“I went to see him at the end of last year and our meeting was crucial in solidifying longevity with the team,” Hamilton confirmed last night, as he tried to smoke a celebratory cigar before quickly admitting that it tasted “disgusting.”

“We both put everything on the table and as a result we were able to build an even stronger relationship.

“Toto does an exceptional job of running this team. And my relationship with my engineers for the last five years has led to great communication. I asked myself, ‘How can we get the most out of the driver?’ I wanted to change how I used to go about my factory days when I was at McLaren. They were generally a waste. Now I wanted to get the maximum from them. I’m not one who can sit in a meeting for five hours; I can’t focus that long. So we worked to improve the things we could improve, and that helped dramatically.