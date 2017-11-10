One league fixture postponed

The fixture was initially set to be hosted at Moi Stadium in Kisumu before it was moved to Kericho Green Stadium

Kenyan Premier League match pitting Zoo Kericho against Thika United has been postponed.

The round of 31 matches that was set for Saturday will now take place next Wednesday in Kericho.

The fixture was initially set to be hosted at Moi Stadium in Kisumu before it was moved to Kericho Green Stadium.

The changes also affected the kick off time of Posta Ranger versus Western Stima.

Stima’s home match will now kick off an hour earlier, at 3.00 Pm instead at 4.15 in Kisumu’s Moi Stadium this Saturday.