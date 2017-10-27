How one moment showed why Christian Eriksen has quietly become one of the Premier League's best

“Football is an art, like dancing is an art - but only when it's well done does it become an art.”

This may not necessarily be the best time to quote Arsene Wenger, but there remains inside the stubborn and stoic manager of Arsenal a fundamental belief in the way football should be played.

It will not help his position that his ideology fits best for players at Tottenham Hotspur right now, and one in particular, but as Wenger will no doubt testify, the game can be cruel.

You cannot imagine too many Tottenham fans can still turn to the actual evidence of Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham - a fast deletion of anything on Sky+ - but there, with 86 minutes and 26 seconds on the clock, was proof of the magic of Christian Eriksen, if any is still really needed.

It is not quite the iconic picture of Diego Maradona leading a form of line-dancing chaos with six Belgians in 1982 (and yes, evidence has subsequently shown us it was the breaking up of a defensive wall), but a freeze frame of a dramatic game told you much about the elegance of Eriksen’s game.

With a touch over three-and-a-half minutes to go, West Ham, who had produced a quite stunning fight-back in a game they looked beaten in, were fighting for their lives to hold onto a 3-2 lead that that even they, as captain Mark Noble later admitted, did not think was possible.

Often in these situations of a game, especially in the dying moments of a cup tie that had the added intensity of being a derby, the team chasing goes long. Perhaps to offset that Mauricio Pochettino brought on Eriksen, with nine minutes remaining, for Danny Rose.

His craft was untouched by the intensity of the occasion, to such an extent that when a ball was played to Juan Foyth on the Spurs right, he ghosted to the edge of the West Ham area, next to where it reaches the edge of the D. Eriksen has scored 55 times and assisted 55 goals in the last five seasons of playing for club and country. Logic suggests that even a tired defence would be aware of the colossal threat and West Ham certainly had the numbers.