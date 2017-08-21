One of the proudest days of my life - Pep Guardiola delighted with City effort in Everton draw

Although Manchester City were held by Everton on Monday, Pep Guardiola was proud of the effort his players showed to fight back with 10 men.

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City's battling spirit in a 1-1 draw with Everton made Monday one of the proudest days of his life.

City played the entire second half with 10 men after Kyle Walker was controversially sent off shortly before the interval with Guardiola's side trailing to Wayne Rooney's 35th-minute strike.

But City rallied and fought back to take a point at the Etihad Stadium as Raheem Sterling struck eight minutes from time, leaving Guardiola immensely proud.

"We are here for the results but, in the end, you have to analyse the performance," he told Sky Sports.

"It is one of the proudest days of my life seeing how we have done, 10 against 11, against Everton. [They are] a Europa League team, with top quality players.

"It was not easy but we tried and we missed some chances, even against 11 men."

And the former Bayern Munich coach does not believe his players could have given any more to the cause in such a tough game.

"We have done everything," he added. "I don't know how many chances we created, I don't know how many chances they created, but it was 10 against 11 for 65 minutes.

"It was similar to [a 2-1 win against] Burnley last year when we were together, two days after Liverpool, and played again for 70 minutes with 10 men [after Fernandinho's red card].

"We were able to win that game, but this was just a draw."