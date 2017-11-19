Tete retains world title with 11-second knockout

The world title fight between champion Zolani Tete and Siboniso Gonya lasted just 11 seconds as the belt was retained with one punch!

Zolani Tete was in no mood to hang around as he retained his WBO world bantamweight title in extraordinary fashion.

Facing fellow South African Siboniso Gonya in the opening fight of Saturday night's card in Belfast, Tete sensationally claimed victory courtesy of a solitary punch.

A devastating right hook sent Gonya crashing to the canvas almost immediately and the fight was duly called off by the referee with just 11 seconds on the clock.

READ MORE: Kane reveals where he wants to end career

READ MORE: Premier League free agents XI

READ MORE: Morata and Hazard firing Chelsea into contention

Gonya was knocked out cold and received oxygen in the ring after coming to his senses.

Following his remarkable win, Tete (26-3) called for a unification fight with Ryan Burnett, the WBA and IBF belt-holder.

If that contest can be arranged, we're willing to bet it might last a little longer than Tete v Gonya.