One small step for Ox... Klopp praise for under-fire midfielder

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain only played for 12 minutes in Liverpool's 0-0 draw with Manchester United but Jurgen Klopp liked what he saw.

Jurgen Klopp felt Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's substitute cameo during Saturday's 0-0 draw against Manchester United represented a "big step" forward in his Liverpool career.

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined the Reds from Arsenal on transfer deadline day for £35million but has made a negligible impact so far, with his only start across all competitions coming in the 2-0 EFL Cup defeat at Leicester City.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's Champions League trip to Maribor, Klopp conceded his famed 'Gegenpressing' style means it can take a while for new players to adapt at Anfield, but he was beaming on account of Oxlade-Chamberlain's 12-minute weekend appearance.

"It was very good, I liked it," Klopp told Liverpool's official website – his side having won one of their last eight matches in all competitions.

"Ox is a big signing for us, an English international and stuff like this, but coming in and doesn't play regularly - I understand all the things, but everyone needs time, even Ox. He is cool, it is fine.

"With the different style of play, everything what is new is more intense for a new player. You are exhausted, even in moments when you shouldn't be exhausted, but it's all about trying to adapt to all that stuff.

"We haven't had the time in training because already since he's been in there have been two international breaks, but that’s all.

"When he came on, I think it was obvious it was a big step and I was really happy about this."

Klopp reported encouraging news for Oxlade-Chamberlain's international colleague Adam Lallana, who is on course for a November return from the thigh injury he suffered in pre-season.

"It's absolutely good news. I cannot say now, but maybe after the next international break he could be back," he said.

"It would be fantastic for us, of course. Everybody knows what kind of a quality player he is, so it would be fantastic."