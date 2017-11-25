Ongoing Everton woes as fans raise questions over owner Farhad Moshiri's judgement

This should have been a good week for Everton. Hopes for a new stadium, which have been a combination of the expensive, over-ambitious and downright unpalatable over 20 years, look more realistic than ever.

A £300 million move to Liverpool’s dockside looks likely, with the Merseyside club securing a 200-year lease on the preferred site. Designs will be proposed in the New Year but there will be caution until the builders move in. Everton’s majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, has learnt a harsh lesson that while a long-term plan is obligatory in football, sticking to it as another matter.

Within hours of Everton announcing the “significant” milestone, the 5-1 home loss to Atalanta in the Europa League ensured that few reports of the ongoing managerial search retained credibility if they omitted the word “shambles”.

Moshiri can not be accused of forgetting the promises made when purchasing 49 per cent of Everton, but something has gone seriously wrong in the execution. Ronald Koeman was a statement appointment, regardless of the rapid and surprising deterioration at the start of this season.

Last summer, with Everton back in Europe, Moshiri sanctioned the biggest spending spree in the club’s history, putting his trust in an experienced manager and a director of football he presumed to be chief architect of Leicester City’s title win. Steve Walsh must accept much of the responsibility for the imbalance in Everton’s squad.

Since Koeman was sacked on Oct 23, Moshiri and the Everton board have been accused of acting without any idea what to do next. It is a fair observation given the bewildering contrast of candidates, although it is worth remembering in the aftermath of Koeman’s last game – the 5-2 home defeat by Arsenal – the consensus inside Goodison was that the club simply had to ‘get rid’ of the Dutchman regardless of the circumstances.

The club satisfied the thirst for the highest-profile scapegoat. That now looks like an emotional response given that they did not know where to turn.

The club can argue they did have a plan of sorts, believing caretaker David Unsworth capable of restoring order while they assessed candidates.

Moshiri started work instantly, engaging in a process of due diligence on Watford manager Marco Silva. As insurance, Everton also spoke to Sam Allardyce, considering the merits of a short-term appointment to be reviewed in the summer. Only one problem: Allardyce is not keen on being a glorified caretaker.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche’s enthusiasm for the job also remains far greater privately than he tries to disguise in press conferences.

Watford are not keen to let go of head coach Marco Silva Credit: Getty Images More

For all those noises, Moshiri was satisfied that Silva was the man. It is here that naivety has bitten him if he believed that a formal approach would be entertained by Watford, let alone received discreetly.

Watford used all channels to resist a hostile approach. Silva’s willingness to discuss the job does not, for the time being at least, extend to him resigning at Vicarage Road. Even if he were to, he would be threatened with being blocked pending a court battle, during which he would find himself on gardening leave.

In his haste to approach Watford, it is unclear how many of Moshiri’s fellow board members knew what he was doing, or whether he had taken any advice from anyone in tune with the idiosyncrasies of the football business. Certainly there were some at his club who knew nothing of the bid for Silva until the news had been reported.

Inevitably, this presents Everton in a poor light, with Moshiri misguided in thinking that Queensberry rules are applicable in the dirty scraps of the Premier League.

Going into Sunday's trip to Southampton, supporters feel they are receiving more information on the managerial search by bookmakers slashing odds than from their own club.

For the players and Unsworth there is a forlorn attempt to present an atmosphere of normality. Midfielder Idrisse Gueye can be forgiven for fearing he has seen this before – his previous club Aston Villa are evidence that the stature and history of a club does not make them immune to a relegation fight.

Caretaker manager David Unsworth has urged Moshiri to appoint a permanent manager as soon as possible at Everton Credit: PA More

“I don’t think they are the same situations,” he said. “At Aston Villa in a whole season we won just three games. It was a hard season but I am here at a big team like Everton and we have good players, and I think if we just start to win games we can start our season again.

“It’s hard to get confidence. At this moment we have the players to get to the top of the league because we have spent a lot of money to fight for fourth or fifth place, so that’s why I believe we have the players to fight and to start winning games.

“It is very difficult for everybody. It’s difficult for the fans and it’s difficult for the players because we know how good we can be.

“Last season was a great season and this season it is tough for us. But we will keep working hard on the training ground. That’s the problem. We work hard but we aren’t getting the results, so if we started winning games it would help us get confidence and move up.”

Amid all the criticism, Moshiri’s intentions cannot be questioned. Until the most pressing matters are resolved, however, serious questions about his judgment linger.

In partnership with Everton, the club’s main sponsor SportPesa has launched Kits For Africa, a kit donation campaign to support underprivileged grass-roots football teams across the African continent. Visit evertonfc.com/KitsForAfrica