Only Maradona fans want Messi to miss World Cup, claims ex-Argentina striker Kempes

Former Argentina striker Mario Kempes says the only people who would be happy to see Lionel Messi miss the World Cup are fans of Diego Maradona.

Argentina are in a precarious position heading into their final qualifying match against Ecuador in Quito on Tuesday, having drawn their last three games and scored only one goal in the process.

Jorge Sampaoli's side are sixth in the South American standings but a win over Ecuador would be enough to secure at least a play-off place, with Peru and Colombia, the two teams above them, playing each other.

Kempes, who won the trophy in 1978, says it would be "a catastrophe" to see Messi miss next year's finals in Russia but believes it would add weight to claims that the Barcelona star has never reached Maradona's level.

"A World Cup without Argentina and without Messi would be a catastrophe," he said on Super Deportivo Radio de Santa Fe.

"The only ones who would be happy if Messi doesn't go to the World Cup would be Maradona fans because, that way, they can keep saying that he's the best."

