‘It was the only time I cried on the pitch’ – Man Utd legend Giggs reveals his career highlight

Ryan Giggs has revealed that he only cried once on the pitch as a professional footballer – but when he did it was because he had just attained the highlight of his career.

The Wales winger spent 24 years as a professional at Manchester United as a player before retiring in 2014 and became an icon of the club, winning 13 Premier League titles and four FA Cups.

But it was when United won the Champions League in 1999 by defeating Bayern Munich 2-1 in Barcelona that he was overcome.

“The best moment I’ve ever had on a football pitch was when that final whistle went at the Nou Camp and I actually did cry,” he explained in a Q&A session.

“It’s the only time I have cried on a football pitch because the emotions just took over.”

