Opening day slated for March 29 & MLB's earliest start

For the first time in 50 years, every team will begin its 2018 Major League Baseball season on the same day, March 29 — the earliest opening day ever in the United States.

The early start date stems from a provision in the new collective bargaining agreement that calls for three to four additional off days to be spread throughout the season. The regular season will conclude Sunday, September 30.

Interleague matchups for 2018 feature the AL East vs. the NL East, the AL Central vs. the NL Central and the AL West vs. the NL West. The highlight of those combinations shapes to be a 2016 World Series rematch between the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians on April 24-25 at Progressive Field and May 22-23 at Wrigley Field.

The schedule also features one series to be played outside the United States mainland, as the Minnesota Twins and Indians will face off at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico on April 17-18.