There is an opportunity for Kaizer Chiefs to get another striker, admits Steve Komphela

Amakhosi will once again be on the lookout for a new striker if coach Komphela's latest sentiments are to be believed

Coach Steve Komphela’s trophy barren run continued on Saturday afternoon as Kaizer Chiefs crashed out of the Telkom Knockout Cup at the hands of Bidvest Wits.

This defeat will now see pressure once again mount on Komphela’s shoulders, and the 50-year-old admits that he may need to bolster his squad in the upcoming January transfer window. Komphela has made no secret of his desire to bring in another striker to quell the club’s goal scoring woes, but after the likes of Dumisani Zuma and Gustavo Paez were guilty of squandering chances against the Students, Komphela has yet again opened the door for a proven goal scorer to come into the squad in the new year.

"Listen, strikers are strikers," was quoted by Times Media as saying.

"We could have had the best striker on the day, but if it's not your day, it's not.

"Missing chances like these [by Zuma and Paez] happens. But if you ask me 'if there is an opportunity for us to get another striker', yes there is,” Komphela explained.

"With Zuma and Paez I thought we could at least have got an equaliser.

"Zuma had one-on-one [chances] twice. Paez as well had his fair share.

"All these are excuses. But if you asked: 'Did we have an opportunity to equalise?' Yes, we did," Komphela lamented.