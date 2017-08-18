Opta stats guru releases new book!

Duncan Alexander, the modern-day doyen of football statistics, has released a new book!

The stats guru's latest book is titled "Outside the Box: A statistical journey through the history of football", and it's packed with insight and information.

Six percent of all Premier League defeats, for example, have been suffered by poor old Sunderland.

Steven Gerrard, meanwhile, marked his final Liverpool appearance by playing in the club's heaviest defeat since 1963, as they were beaten 6-1 by Stoke City.

The nuggets of knowledge keep coming, with Harry Kane already having scored as many Premier League hat-tricks as Cristiano Ronaldo, Gianfranco Zola, Dennis Bergkamp, Eric Cantona, Diego Costa and Gareth Bale combined.

Did you also know that Arsenal, in 2001-02, became the first team since the 19th century to score in all of their league games. No club has done it since.

There are plenty more superb stats, but you'll have to pick up the book to read about them!