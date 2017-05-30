With options aplenty, Bruce Arena will have some tough decisions to make

Who is going to sit?

That is the question heading into the U.S. national team's World Cup qualifying camp as Bruce Arena welcomes a plethora of top players into the squad just two months after injuries and suspensions had him scrambling to field a lineup. Now, with the likes of Bobby Wood, Fabian Johnson, Timmy Chandler and DeAndre Yedlin back in the fold, Arena must decide who is going to start when the Americans face Trinidad and Tobago on June 8.

It is a problem Arena doesn't mind having.

"It certainly beats the challenges we had in March, where it was real difficult putting together our team, and yet the guys did a real good job," Arena said on Monday. "This is a nice group we have here, so I think hopefully we can find the right balance in the team, and put them in the right positions to complement them both individually and collectively.

"If we can accomplish that there’s no reason to believe we can’t be successful in these two games."

The big trip to Estadio Azteca to face Mexico on June 11 looms large, but Arena will likely look to trot out his strongest possible lineup against Trinidad and Tobago in order to ensure securing three points before his team goes to the Azteca, a venue where the Americans have never won a qualifier.

With only two full days between the two matches, the quick turnaround time should give Arena ample opportunity to spread some minutes around.

"Given the circumstances of a lot of games in a short period of time, especially Trinidad and Mexico, we’re going to utilize a lot more players than we typically do in this kind of setup," Arena said. "We’re watching everybody and thinking about how to best utilize everybody."

Arena has called in a very experienced group, and while there are some promising youngsters who haven't broken double digits in national team appearances, the strong nucleus of experienced stars should give Arena enough proven options to give the U.S. a chance at winning both June qualifiers.

"When you look at the roster top to bottom, you feel good about the guys who are able to come in and not only compete for spots but obviously get on the field and perform," U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard said. "I think we’re past the experimentation phase. These are all guys who the manager believes in wholeheartedly. They’re not here for anything other than to play minutes and to play important minutes."

Given the players available, there is a good chance Arena will be forced to sit at least two very good players who might normally start when healthy. In the attack, Arena has three good forwards for two spots, including Clint Dempsey, who scored four goals in the March qualifiers and would seemingly be tough to bench. Arena could shift Dempsey into a playmaker role underneath Jozy Altidore and Bobby Wood, but that would force teenage sensation Christian Pulisic into a winger role. The Borussia Dortmund standout spent most of the recent club season as a winger, but he showed against Honduras in March that he can be an effective playmaker in central midfield.

Wood will play a key role in how Arena shapes the U.S. attack. The Hamburg striker missed the March qualifiers with a back injury, and finished out the recent Bundesliga season dealing with a knee issue that reportedly required pain-killing injections.

