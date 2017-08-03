Posta Rangers coach: Organization gave us maximum points

The mailmen needed a Joackins Atudo thunderbolt to bag maximum points and move second in the log with 33 points

Posta Rangers defeated Tusker FC by a solitary goal on Wednesday at Nyayo Stadium.

The mailmen needed a Joackins Atudo thunderbolt to bag maximum points and move second in the log with 33 points, one less than leaders Gor Mahia, who have played a match less.

Coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo has lauded his charges for an excellent display. "First we knew it was going to be a tough call against Tusker, they are the champions with a good team that has experience and quality.

We had a good organization. Everyone was committed on the pitch and at long last, we managed to get a win," Omollo told Goal.

"Winning against a team like Tusker is a motivation to us and it will give us confidence ahead of our future assignments."

Posta Rangers will be away to Nzoia Sugar in their next league outing.

