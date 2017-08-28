Origi to Tottenham? Liverpool striker's father hints at move before deadline

Divock Origi could leave Liverpool for Tottenham, according to his father, but has several options to consider.

The Belgium international continues to generate transfer talk as he struggles for game time at Anfield.

He has made just one appearance off the bench so far this season, having been restricted to just 14 Premier League starts in 2016-17.

A move could now be made before Thursday’s deadline, with an extended stint in the English top-flight at Spurs being mooted.

Origi’s father, Mike, told DH.be on the rumours: “Divock has to leave Liverpool to get more playing time.

“Tottenham is a possibility, but there is also interest from France and Germany.”

Spurs were among those linked with Origi prior to his decision to join Liverpool in 2014.

Mauricio Pochettino remains in the market for striking talent as his squad remains light on options in that area of the field.

Harry Kane has helped to carry Tottenham at times, with Vincent Janssen providing cover at present.

Origi would bring pace and an added goal threat to the Spurs ranks, while he would also be a useful option for the present and future at 22 years of age.

If he is to leave Liverpool - be that to north London, Ligue 1 or the Bundesliga - then he will move on having netted 21 times in 76 appearances.