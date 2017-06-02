Orioles top Red Sox, Sanchez makes history

The Baltimore Orioles smashed four home runs to beat the Boston Red Sox in MLB.

The Baltimore Orioles renewed their rivalry against the Boston Red Sox with a win in MLB, while Adam Wainwright delivered for the St Louis Cardinals.

For the first time in eight starts, Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez failed to last six innings after giving up home runs to Mark Trumbo, Chris Davis, Adam Jones and Jonathan Schoop as the Orioles won 7-5 on Thursday.

Wainwright pitched six innings and had two RBIs as the Cardinals overcame the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0.

The Cleveland Indians shut out the Oakland Athletics 8-0, the Milwaukee Brewers edged the New York Mets 2-1 and the Colorado Rockies beat the Seattle Mariners 6-3.

The New York Yankees thrashed the Toronto Blue Jays 12-2, the Arizona Diamondbacks overcame the Miami Marlins 3-2 and the Minnesota Twins rallied past the Los Angeles Angels 4-2.

WAINWRIGHT MAGIC

Wainwright took matters into his own hands at the plate and on the mound in a win over the Dodgers. Not only did the right-hander allow just four hits in six scoreless innings but he also provided the only two Cardinals runs with a homer. After a slow start to the season, Wainwright has allowed just one run over his last 26.1 innings.

SUPER SANCHEZ

In the Yankees' win over the Blue Jays, Gary Sanchez joined Giancarlo Stanton as the only players this season to hit two homers at 110-plus mph and 430-plus feet in one game. Sanchez's second homer saw him become the first player in MLB history with four multi-homer games as a catcher this early into his career (82nd game).

POOR A'S

Oakland managed just three hits and committed three errors in a loss to Corey Kluber and the Indians.

CARDINALS AT CUBS

Dexter Fowler returns to Wrigley Field to receive his World Series ring on Friday but his old team is not quite the same without him. Chicago (25-27) are riding a season-worst six-game losing streak and are in danger of dropping their seventh with John Lackey (4-5, 5.18 ERA) on the mound against Cardinals (26-25) right-hander Lance Lynn (4-2, 2.93 ERA).