Orlando City midfielder Johnson arrested on domestic violence charge

The Canada international and longtime MLS veteran was arrested Wednesday in Orange County, Florida, after an altercation with his wife

Orlando City midfielder Will Johnson was arrested early Wednesday morning on a domestic violence charge.

The 30-year-old Canada international has been accused of misdemeanor battery, according to court records in Orange County, Florida, after an incident with his wife late Tuesday night. MLS confirmed Wednesday that Johnson has been suspended pending investigations by the league and police.

An 11-year MLS veteran, Johnson has recorded two goals and three assists in 25 league appearances since signing with Orlando this past offseason. The three-time All-Star previously has played for the Chicago Fire, Real Salt Lake, the Portland Timbers and Toronto FC.

Johnson's wife, Caroline, told police that she and her husband of nearly five years got into an argument at a home in Windermere when he began filming the conversation with his cellphone, which he propped on the kitchen counter.

Caroline Johnson then took the cellphone, turned off the recording and began walking outdoors through a sliding glass patio door when her husband allegedly tackled her "by wrapping both of his arms completely around her waist."

She hit her head on the brick patio and suffered scrapes on her right knee, left hand and right arm, according to the police report. The arresting officer photographed the injuries, which he said were consistent with her statement.

Caroline Johnson's mother was a witness to the incident and corroborated her daughter's account to police. The Johnsons' two children were not present.

Will Johnson said that he accidentally bumped into her and asked his wife and mother-in-law not to contact law enforcement, according to the police report.

His arrest comes two months after Orlando and Canada striker Cyle Larin was charged with driving under the influence. Larin sat out three MLS matches while going through the league's Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health program.