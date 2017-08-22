Orlando Pirates agree terms with Saudi Arabian club Al Faisaly over Tendai Ndoro

The Bucs marksman is due to undergo a medical in Saudi Arabia before the deal is finalised

Orlando Pirates have agreed to sell Tendai Ndoro to Saudi Arabian club Al Faisaly FC.

The Zimbabwe international had a good season in front of goal for the Buccaneers during the 2016/17 campaign.

Ndoro, who netted 12 goals in 24 PSL starts, narrowly missed out on the league's Golden Boot by one goal.

Nicknamed Fire, Fire also netted for Zimbabwe against Tunisia at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Gabon.

His exploits have now attracted interest from Faisaly, who are campaigning in the Saudi Professional League.

Bucs made an announcement on their official website on Tuesday:

A club statement read: "Striker Tendai Ndoro will miss the Absa Premiership clash against Baroka FC tonight.

"The Club can confirm that it has reached an agreement for the sale of the Zimbabwean international to Al Faisaly Football Club.

"Ndoro is due to undergo a medical in Saudi Arabia before the deal is finalised."