Orlando Pirates appoint new captain and his deputy

The two defenders will lead the Buccaneers during the 2017/18 season

Thabo Matlaba has been appointed new Orlando Pirates club captain and Abbubaker Mobara will serve as his deputy.

The position became vacant after Oupa Manyisa left the Buccaneers for Mamelodi Sundowns during the current Transfer Window.

The club has since chosen Matlaba and Mobara as the two players, who will lead the team in the new campaign.

Matlaba, who is one of the senior players in the Bucs squad, has already captained the team in the last few seasons in the absence of Manyisa and Happy Jele.

His deputy, Mobara only joined the Soweto giants from Ajax Cape Town in July, 2016, but he impressed in his first season with the club with his ability to flourish in different positions.

The Buccaneers are now under the guidance of Serbian Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic and they will host Chippa United in their first 2017/18 PSL match at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Bucs made the announcement on their official Twitter page: