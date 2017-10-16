Orlando Pirates avoid Kaizer Chiefs in Telkom Knockout Cup draw
Orlando Pirates have avoided their fierce rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the 2017 Telkom Knockout Cup Last 16 draw.
The Buccaneers have been pitted against Lamontville Golden Arrows away, while record 13-time winners, Chiefs will play host to AmaZulu FC.
The defending champions Cape Town City are set to take on the current PSL log leaders, Baroka FC away.
Last year's runners-up, SuperSport United will face off with Bloemfontein Celtic in the City of Roses.
Mamelodi Sundowns, who won this tournament in 2015, will travel to Eastern Cape to take on Chippa United.
The matches will be played on the weekend of 27‚ 28 and 29 October.
The PSL will confirm dates, times and venues in due course.
Full Draw
Baroka FC vs. Cape Town City
Chippa United vs. Mamelodi Sundowns
Bloemfontein City vs. SuperSport United
Polokwane City vs. Ajax Cape Town
Kaizer Chiefs vs. AmaZulu FC
Bidvest Wits vs. Free State Stars
Maritzburg United vs. Platinum Stars
Golden Arrows vs. Orlando Pirates