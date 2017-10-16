Orlando Pirates avoid Kaizer Chiefs in Telkom Knockout Cup draw

The 2011 winners, Bucs were the only team out of the 'big three clubs', who were not seeded in the draw

Orlando Pirates have avoided their fierce rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the 2017 Telkom Knockout Cup Last 16 draw.

The Buccaneers have been pitted against Lamontville Golden Arrows away, while record 13-time winners, Chiefs will play host to AmaZulu FC.

The defending champions Cape Town City are set to take on the current PSL log leaders, Baroka FC away.

Last year's runners-up, SuperSport United will face off with Bloemfontein Celtic in the City of Roses.

Mamelodi Sundowns, who won this tournament in 2015, will travel to Eastern Cape to take on Chippa United.

The matches will be played on the weekend of 27‚ 28 and 29 October.

The PSL will confirm dates, times and venues in due course.

Full Draw

Baroka FC vs. Cape Town City

Chippa United vs. Mamelodi Sundowns

Bloemfontein City vs. SuperSport United

Polokwane City vs. Ajax Cape Town

Kaizer Chiefs vs. AmaZulu FC

Bidvest Wits vs. Free State Stars

Maritzburg United vs. Platinum Stars

Golden Arrows vs. Orlando Pirates