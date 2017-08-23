Orlando Pirates and Baroka FC lead race for Sundowns target Justin Shonga

The 20-year-old frontman is a wanted man in the Premier Soccer League (PSL)

Orlando Pirates and Baroka FC are reportedly leading the chase for Mamelodi Sundowns target Justin Shonga’s signature.

The striker, who is currently on the books of Zambian Super League club Nkwazi FC, caught the eye of PSL clubs at the 2017 Cosafa Cup - helping Zambia finish second.

Shonga was also instrumental in securing Zambia’s qualification for 2018 Chan after scoring three goals in the campaign.

“I am still looking at those offers. I am yet to make a decision,” Shonga told Lusaka Times.

On whether the marksman would make a move abroad or wait to represent Zambia at CHAN finals in Kenya next year, Shonga said:”I cannot say anything on that.”

Shonga is eager to cement his place in the Chipolopolo squad ahead of next month’s 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Algeria.

“I have to work hard. I know the seniors are going to come. I will just keep on pushing,” he said.

Shonga is happy to have scored two goals as Zambia beat South Africa 4-2 on aggregate in the final round of the 2018 Chan qualifiers.

“We really wanted to qualify. We had to push hard. If we prepare well we will do better (at the CHAN finals),” Shonga concluded.

Pirates are about to lose their leading marksman Tendai Ndoro to Al Faisaly FC after agreeing terms with the Saudi Arabian club.

The Soweto giants are likely to sign a striker to replace the Zimbabwean forward, before the current Transfer Window closes next week.