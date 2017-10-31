Orlando Pirates to battle Kaizer Chiefs for Free State Stars defender Nyiko Mobbie

The right-back, who made his debut in the PSL during the 2015/16 campaign, is highly-rated by Stars' Belgian coach Luc Eymael

Orlando Pirates have reportedly registered their interest in Kaizer Chiefs target Nyiko Mobbie.

The Free State Stars defender is enjoying his best season in the elite league having started six PSL matches for Ea Lla Koto.

Stars are currently unbeaten in their last four league matches having recorded three wins and one draw, and Mobbie has been one of their star players.

Mobbie's exploits for the Bethlehem-based outfit are said to have attracted interest from four-time PSL champions Chiefs.

However, the latest reports have indicated that Amakhosi's Soweto rivals Pirates are also monitoring Mobbie's progress.

Mobbie has eight months left on his current deal with Ea Lla Koto and the two Soweto giants are expected to make a move for the player in January, 2018.

As things stand, the 23-year-old, who was born in Shikundu, Limpopo, will be free to sign a pre-contract midway through the current campaign.

It remains to be seen whether Stars will offer Mobbie a new deal before January.