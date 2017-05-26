Orlando Pirates benefit from Mobara's versatility

The Cape Town-born player has excelled for the Buccaneers - netting two crucial goals in 2017 Nedbank Cup that have helped the team reach the final

Orlando Pirates utlity player Abbubaker Mobara is determined to make an impact in any given position at the Soweto giants.

The 23-year-old has established himself as one of Bucs' key players since coach Kjell Jonevret arrived last February.

Mobara has been deployed both in defence and midfield by the Swedish tactician.

"I have been playing mostly as a midfielder for the most part of this season," Mobara told Vodacom Soccer.

The hard-working player, who joined Bucs from Ajax Cape Town prior to the current season, has made 25 appearances in all competitions.

"But when coach (Jonevret) deployed me at centre back position against Celtic I didn't have a problem," he said.

"I'm used to play at centre back as I did play the same position at Ajax (Cape Town), so I feel at ease [at centre back]," he added.

"In fact, I'm eager to make an impact in any given position in the team," Mobara concluded.