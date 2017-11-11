Orlando Pirates cannot rely on Wayne Sandilands, warns Patson Banda

Banda stated that Bucs need a goalkeeper coach, who also knows the culture of the team

Legendary Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Patson 'Sparks' Banda has explained why the club has strugged to find a suitable replacement for the late Senzo Meyiwa.

“The co-ordination of Orlando Pirates defence is poor. There’s no mechanism between the defenders and the goalkeeper," Banda told IOL.

The retired shot-stopper is unhappy with the Bucs goalkeeping department.

"For me, the problem is in the goalkeeping department. Pirates need to the hire right people for the job," he continued.

“I’m not saying they must hire me, but they can hire anyone. Pirates need someone who also knows the culture of the team. I can also do the job. I’m available.

“The problem is that we are neglected. They know we are available and we do have qualifications,” he added.

Asked if he has applied for the job, Banda said: “No, they know me. I don’t have to apply.”

The Croatian Ivica Vukusic, who was appointed at the beginning of the current campaign, is currently serving as the goalkeeper coach at Pirates.

Meyiwa passed away in 2014 when he was in his prime. The late Brazilian Alex Revoredo was the goalkeeper coach during the time of Meyiwa.

The Buccaneers have tried the likes of Siyabonga Mpontshane, Brighton Mhlongo, Felipe Ovono, Jackson Mabokgwane and Wayne Sandilands.

Last season, Mhlongo was in goal as Bucs lost 6-1 to SuperSport United in a league game, while Mabokgwane also conceded six goals as Pirates were humiliated 6-0 by Mamelodi Sundowns in another league game.

The Soweto giants ended up finishing outside the top eight in the league for the first time in the PSL era having conceded a whopping 40 goals.

“Sandilands is one of those keepers you can’t rely on. He is always off his line. He needs to work on that because the opposition know he is always off his line,” Banda concluded.

This season Pirates first-choice keeper Sandilands, who joined the club prior to the current season, conceded two soft goals against his former side, Mamelodi Sundowns in a league game.