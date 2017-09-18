Orlando Pirates - Cape Town City Preview: The Buccaneers look to maintain unbeaten start

The Buccaneers are eyeing the PSL summit, while the Citizens are eager to bounce back to winning ways

Orlando Pirates will welcome Cape Town City in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) match at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

The Buccaneers maintained their unbeaten run in the league when they drew 0-0 with Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday.

This was Bucs' second draw out of four league games this season. They have recorded two draws and two wins over Ajax Cape Town and Chippa United.

Pirates are placed fourth on the league standings with eight points from four games. They are only behind log leaders, Lamontville Golden Arrows on goal-difference.

Thabo Matlaba has been one of Pirates' best players since being handed the club's captaincy by coach Milutin Sredojevic and he will look lead his side to victory over the Citizens.

Meanwhile, City tasted their first defeat of the season in the league when they lost 2-0 to Kaizer Chiefs at the Cape Town Stadium last week Wednesday.

Prior to facing Chiefs, the Citizens had registered two consecutive victories in the league. They had defeated Bidvest Wits and Platinum Stars.

City are placed sixth on the league standings with six points from three matches. They are two points behind log leaders Arrows.

Ayanda Patosi has been one of the most outstanding players thus far this season. The City attacking midfielder will look to inspire Benni McCarthy's side to victory over Pirates.



In head-to-head since the 2016/17 season, Pirates and City have met twice in the league. The two matches ended in a draw.

Pirates and City drew 0-0 at the Orlando Stadium last year, while the return match ended in a 2-2 in Cape Town in seven months ago.

