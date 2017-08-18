Orlando Pirates - Chippa United Preview: Micho eyes winning start at Bucs

Micho, who has unfinished business at Bucs, parted ways with the club in January, 2007 due to poor results

Orlando Pirates will lock horns with Chippa United in their opening 2017/18 Premier Soccer League (PSL) match at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The Buccaneers are keen to make up for a disappointing 2016/17 season which saw them finish outside the PSL top eight and also end the campaign trophyless.

Serbian trainer Milutin Sredojevic has returned to Pirates - replacing Swedish tactician Kjell Jonevret, who resigned as Bucs head coach following Bucs' terrible season.

The club has also released several players including their former captain Oupa Manyisa and goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo as they revamped their squad.

Midfielders Musa Nyatama and Thamsanqa Sangweni, and goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands have arrived as the Houghton-based side as new signings.

Nicknamed Micho, Sredojevic is likely to look to Abbubaker Mobara and Tendai Ndoro, who were arguably Pirates' best players last season.

The four-time Ethiopian Premier League winning coach will be looking to start his second coaching stint with a victory and ensure that Bucs mounts a serious challenge for the PSL title.

Meanwhile, United also endured a difficult 2016/17 season which saw them survive relegation to the National First Division (NFD) on the last day of the campaign.

The Chilli Boys have since been busy in the Transfer Window signing Mhlongo from Pirates and their former star winger Mark Mayambela from Ajax Cape Town.

The club lost Sangweni to the Buccaneers, but their former skipper and defender James Okwuosa has rejoined the Eastern Cape-based side from Pirates.

Coach Dan Malesela, who has been retained by the United management, is expected to guide the Chilli Boys to a top eight finish in the new campaign.

Veteran striker Katlego Mashego, who struggled with injuries last season, will be hoping to stay injury-free and help the Chilli Boys achieve their objectives.

Pirates and United have met eight times since the Chilli Boys were promoted to the top flight league for the first time in 2012.

Bucs have won four matches compared to the Chilli Boys' three victories, while one match ended in a draw.

In their last league meeting, Pirates defeated United 2-1 at the mecca of South African football, Orlando Stadium in April, 2017.

Thamsanqa Gabuza and Thabo Matlaba both scored for Bucs, while Paseka Mako netted for the Chilli Boys.