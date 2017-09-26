Orlando Pirates closing in on Zambian striker Justin Shonga

The Buccaneers appear to be edging closer to acquiring the signature of Shonga, who is expected to report for training on Wednesday morning

Orlando Pirates chairman Dr Irvin Khoza on Tuesday gave a hint Zambian striker Justin Shonga could soon be on their books.

“If you go to the training tomorrow (Wednesday) there is a new player. I’ll just give you the first name, which is Justin,” Khoza told the media.

He was speaking at the unveiling of the club’s vehicle sponsorship, adding that the highly-rated striker joins on the recommendation of coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic.

“He is joining the coach as a striker because today is about Ford, that’s why I cannot give you the full name. We are forever trying to energise the coach because we know it’s not an easy job. It’s a tough job,” Khoza said.

“There’s a lot of expectation, but we must give the coaches the necessary support. We are building a team. It’s not going to be easy this season,” Khoza added.

Khoza stressed that the players need to earn their money at the club and respect the brand to appease their hard-to-please fans.

“We are hoping for the best and maybe next year we will be able to see the results of the building we have started, but if the coach is energized it rubs off on the players and in the team there are no holy cows. Players need to know they need to earn their jersey. And players need to understand this brand must be respected, and that this team makes sure that we do what the people expect from all of us,” Khoza concluded.