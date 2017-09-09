Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic assessing two trialists

The two players will be looking to impress Bucs head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic and his technical team

Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants Orlando Pirates have welcomed two trialists Mduduzi Khumalo and Elton Nhamuchua.

The Nedbank Ke Yona draft process has given two young footballers an opportunity to participate in a one-month trial with the Buccaneers.

The two players made the final 18-man squad that faced 2016/17 Nedbank Cup champions SuperSport United. The Ke Yona team lost 2-1 to SuperSport in Tembisa last weekend.



The 18 young players were then put into a draft where each was assigned to a PSL club for a one month trial.

The Pirates official website stated that during their trial stint the two players will be assessed at the highest level. They will secure contracts with the club if they impress the Pirates technical team.

A club statement read: "In reaching the previous Nedbank Cup Final, the Club gained two trialists in the form of Mduduzi Khumalo, a 22-year old goalkeeper, and Elton Nhamuchua, a versatile 23-year old defender/midfielder from Orange Farm.

"The duo, checked in to training earlier today and started with their physical assessments with the Strength & Conditioning team, before joining in the rest of the session.

"We wish them well in their trial period."