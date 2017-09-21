Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic showers Wayne Sandilands with praise

The shot-stopper’s arrival appears to have solidified the Buccaneers defence that leaked 40 goals in 30 league matches last season

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has heaped praise on goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands for his on and off the field qualities following his arrival from Mamelodi Sundowns .

According to Sredojevic, Sandilands is an extended arm of the technical team due to his seniority and leadership skills.

“He is an extended arm of us as the coaching staff. He injects the team with maturity, seniority and leadership. Therefore, empowering him and other players has been a formula that has worked for us off the field,” Sredojevic told the media.

Sandilands was pivotal in the team’s midweek win over Cape Town City, much to the Serbian’s appraisal who says he brings a lot of confidence to the team.

“On the field, he gives a lot of confidence to the team. He gives the team reasons to work for him and he works for the team. It is a two-way traffic. For now things have been going in the right direction. This match (against Cape Town City) is now in the past. We are looking into the future against Wits,” Sredojevic said.

The former Platinum Stars and Sundowns goalkeeper’s contribution has been immense, and ‘Micho’ is honoured to have him as his player after witnessing him as an opponent in the past.

“I remember Sandilands as an opponent. I am honoured, pleased and privileged to have him as my player now. He has immeasurable contribution towards things happening on and off the field,” Sredojevic said.