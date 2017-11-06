Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic welcomes Fifa break

The former Rwanda trainer believes that Bucs' lack of finishing is was to blame for their defeat to Rise and Shine

Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic says he will dedicate time in the Fifa international break to improving the team's sharpness.

The Buccaneers wasted countless chances during their defeat to Polokwane City in a Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-final match on Saturday.

"There is a mixed taste inside of me. There is the pride that the players tried their best - creating but not converting," Sredojevic told the media.

It was Bucs' second consecutive defeat having also lost to Mamelodi Sundowns in a PSL match last week Wednesday before facing Polokwane.

"And there is a bitter taste that we have gone to the deepest possible details regarding open play," he said.

The Buccaneers will take on Lamontville Golden Arrows in a league match at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday, 20 November 2017 after the two-week break.

"They create chances but then blood comes inside the head," the Serbian added.

"This is a process we need to work really hard to build their confidence and relax in situations they are creating," he concluded.