Orlando Pirates coach Sredojevic wants Township Rollers' Ugandan hardman Ntege

Bucs could reportedly make a move for the 23-year-old defensive midfielder, who has played in Albania, during the January 2018 Transfer Window

Orlando Pirates have been linked with Township Rollers midfielder Ivan Ntege.

The Ugandan international joined the Botswana giants prior to the current 2017/18 campaign and he has reportedly attracted interest from Bucs.

Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic, the Pirates head coach, who was appointed last August after parting ways with Uganda, is said to be keen to reunite with Ntege at the Soweto giants.

"Micho has worked with Ivan at the Ugandan national team and he knows what he can do," a source said on Botswana publication, SpotKick.

Since the arrival of the Serbian tactician at the Houghton-based giants, Pirates have been linked with several Ugandan players including Khalid Aucho and Murushid Juuko.

Meanwhile, another Rollers midfielder Tshepo Matete is believed to be on the radar of PSL outfit AmaZulu.

The 26-year-old South African winger joined the Blues as a free agent prior to the current season and he has managed to revive his career at the Gaborone-based side.

AmaZulu head coach Cavin Johnson is reportedly a fan of the dribbling wizard, who was released by current PSL log leaders Baroka FC midway through the 2016/17 campaign.

"The move may come as a surprise because he was deemed as surplus to requirements here in South Africa," a source said on the same publication.

"AmaZulu coach Cavin Johnson is a great fan of Matete and he has been following his performances since he arrived there. Matete has been in newspaper headlines in Botswana and in social media," the source continued.

"Rollers are willing to listen to offers and they will cash on the player," another source added.

Matete signed a two-year deal with Rollers five months ago.