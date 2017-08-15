Orlando Pirates have confirmed the departure of six players

The Buccaneers are scheduled to host Chippa United at the Orlando Stadium in their first league game on Saturday

Orlando Pirates have announced the departure of six players ahead of the 2016/17 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.

The Buccaneers have been busy revamping their squad as they look to mount a serious challenge for the PSL title under Milutin Sredojevic's guidance in the new campaign.

On Tuesday, Pirates revealed that they had released Maselealo Seanego, Sello Jaftha, Roger Majafa, Lindokuhle Mtshali and Donald Mokondolela, Siyanda Ngubo's contract was not renewed.

The Houghton-based outfit released the following statement on their official website:

Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that it has met with the following players and their respective representatives and both parties have agreed to mutually terminate agreement.

• Maselealo Seanego

• Sello Jaftha

• Roger Majafa

• Lindokuhle Mtshali

• Donald Makondolela

Meanwhile, the contract of Siyanda Ngubo has come to an end and the Club has decided to not renew.

The Club would like to wish the players well in their future endeavours.

Thus far Bucs have officially confirmed experienced midfielders Thamsanqa Sangweni, Musa Nyatama and veteran goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands as their new signings.

The club also announced the arrival of Nigerian striker Christian Obiozor, who was subject to undergo a medical.

However, the 22-year-old marksman has since reportedly returned to Nigerian club Enyimba FC.

