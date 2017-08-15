Orlando Pirates considering releasing Ayanda Gcaba

Bucs senior players were reportedly told that if they did not pull their weight they would be released

Orlando Pirates reportedly considering releasing one of their senior players, Ayanda Gcaba.

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers announced that they had released six players, who were deemed surplus to requirements at the club.

The club has already sold their former captain Oupa Manyisa to Mamelodi Sundowns during the current Transfer Window.

According to The Citizen source, Pirates’ senior players were read the riot act at the weekend by club chairman Irvin Khoza.

“Senior players were warned that if they didn’t up their game they would be shown the door,” the source said.

“They will be discussing which players will be loaned out or sold today (Monday) or tomorrow. But the main concern is the issue of Ayanda Gcaba," the source added.

Gcaba joined Pirates in 2012 from Free State Stars and the 31-year-old defender has made over 100 appearances in all competitions for the Buccaneers.

"There is uncertainty over whether he will stay or leave. Gcaba is (Pirates technical director) Screamer’s (Tshabalala) favourite," the source revealed.

"But what I know is that he was considered surplus to requirements, but we don’t know what is going to happen," the source concluded.

Bucs will host Chippa United at the Orlando Stadium in their first 2017/18 PSL match on Saturday.