Orlando Pirates could recall in-form Baroka FC midfielder Gift Motupa

Goal understands that Bucs are keeping tabs on the former South Africa Under-23 international, who could return to the Houghton-based side in January

Premier Soccer League (PSL) heavyweights Orlando Pirates could recall Baroka FC midfielder Gift Motupa.

The attacking midfielder rejoined Bakgaga Ba Ga Mphahlele on a season-long loan deal from the Buccaneers prior to the current campaign.

The move is already proving to be a success as Motupa has rediscovered his old form which him saw secure a lucrative transfer to Pirates from Baroka in 2015.

The 23-year-old, who has scored four goals in two league starts, has been in magnificent form for Bakgaga Ba Ga Mphahlele.

Motupa has played a pivotal role in the team's great start to the season which sees Baroka sitting at the top of the PSL standings.

Goal has since learnt from an impeccable source that Pirates will consider recalling Motupa during next year's January Transfer Window period.

"Yes, his performances have not gone unnoticed. Pirates are closely monitoring his progress at Baroka," the source said.

"The new Pirates technical team has been impressed and the club will consider recalling him in January like did with Nyoso (Thembinkosi Lorch)," the source concluded.

Pirates recalled Lorch midway though the 2016/17 season following a successful short loan spell with the Chilli Boys - netting three goals 13 PSL matches.

Motupa is now joint-top scorer in the PSL with four goals alongside Polokwane City marksman Rodney Ramagalela.

He endured a disappointing campaign with Bucs last season - making only nine league appearances without scoring.