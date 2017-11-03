Orlando Pirates defender doubtful as Milutin Sredojevic faces selection poser

The former Rwanda coach has backed South Africa international Sandilands, who conceded three goals against Sundowns

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic is facing a selection dilemma ahead of Saturday's Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-final match against Polokwane City.

The Serbian tactician has not decided whether to start with Jackson Mabokgwane or Wayne Sandilands in Pirates goal at the Orlando Stadium.

“We have in front of us a technical challenge of whether to continue with Jackson Mabokgwane or not in the cup‚" Sredojevic said.

Mabokgwane made his first competitive appearance of the season for Bucs as they beat Lamontville Golden Arrows 1-0 in a Last 16 match in Durban last weekend.

However, the diminutive shot-stopper was relegated to the bench against Sundowns in a PSL match at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

Sandilands, who has been Pirates' first-choice keeper this season, made a blunder which helped his former side, Sundowns win 3-1 on the night.

"It’s a technical decision that we will take in the next 24 hours but what is important is that we give Sandilands human," he continued.

"And technical support and not find fault with him for the performance against Sundowns because he knows it is unpleasant to be in such a position.

“He is a human being. Strikers miss chances and people forget about them but when a goalkeeper makes a blunder people see that and they don’t forget about it," the 48-year-old explained.

"On Thursday morning we spoke to him and tried to get his confidence back.You must also remember that last season he was a history-maker playing in the finals of the Caf Champions League.

"This year‚ it has happened that his life has had ups and downs and we must give him all the support that he needs," he added.

Sredojevic also stated that left-back Innocent Maela, who sustained an injury against Sundowns, will undergo a fitness test before the clash with Polokwane.

“He is currently being assessed, we are not sure whether he will be able to ply or not. We wait until tomorrow (Friday) for the fitness test,” he concluded.