Orlando Pirates defender Happy Jele arrested for speeding

The Gauteng MEC for Community Safety stated that she was disappointed at the Pirates player’s driving behaviour and conduct

Orlando Pirates defender Happy Jele has been arrested for speeding in Johannesburg.

The 30-year-old player was reportedly speeding at an average speed of 223km/hour in a 120km/h zone early on Monday.

According to The Sowetan this was confirmed in a press statement released by the Gauteng Province’s Department of Community Safety on Monday.

The statement read:"The Pirates player was driving a 135i BMW‚ travelling on the M1 near Sandton at an average speed of 223km/h.

“When the officers managed to stop him‚ he claimed he was on his way to attend to his sick child. It was later found that the information was untruthful and just an excuse.

“Happy Jele was arrested on the spot and taken to Sandton Police Station where he was formally charged for reckless driving and exceeding the prescribed limit of 120km/h.

“At the time of release the bail was not determined as yet‚ he will appear in the Randburg Magistrate Court shortly. Gauteng MEC for Community Safety‚ Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane‚ has since condemned the incident.”

MEC Nkosi-Malobane was quoted in the statement as saying: “I am disappointed at Happy Jele’s driving behaviour and conduct. Professional players are supposed to be role models and safety ambassadors.

“The Law Enforcement Agencies will not tolerate lawlessness behaviour on Gauteng roads especially with the high rate of fatalities reported in the province.”

Pirates administrative manager Floyd Mbele could not be reached for comment.