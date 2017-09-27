Orlando Pirates defender Justice Chabalala linked with Chippa United return

The Chilli Boys are believed to be eager to re-sign the defender, who helped them survive relegation from the top-flight league last season

Chippa United are reportedly looking to re-sign Orlando Pirates central defender Justice Chabalala.

The towering player spent the second round of the 2016/17 season on a short-term loan deal at United from the Buccaneers.

Chabalala had a successful stint with Chippa making 18 appearances in all competitions - helping the team reach the Nedbank Cup semi-finals.

However, the 25-year-old player has found it difficult to break into the Pirates starting line-up upon his return to the Houghton-based side.

Bucs coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic, who was appointed prior to the current season, is yet to field Chabalala in a competitive match this season.

The center back has been featuring in the Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC) for the Bucs reserve team and the club is reportedly considering loaning him out again.

Chippa are said to be keen to sign the player on another loan deal during the next January Transfer Window.

He signed a long-term deal with Pirates when he joined the Soweto giants from Free State Stars in July, 2016.



