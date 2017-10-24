Orlando Pirates defender Nkosinathi Mthiyane suffering from severe depression

The versatile player, who is yet to feature for Bucs in a competitive game this season, feels that he's not good enough to play for the Soweto giants

Orlando Pirates defender Nkosinathi Mthiyane disclosed that he is suffering from severe depression due to lack of game time at the club.

The 29-year-old returned to the Buccaneers following his short-term loan stint at Lamontville Golden Arrows prior to the current campaign.

However, Mthiyane, who is a defender-come-midfielder, has found it difficult to break into the Pirates match day squad.

“I’m unhappy because this is the second time I find myself in this situation," Mthiyane told Daily Sun.

The Ngwelezane-born was shipped out on loan to Arrows midway through the 2016/17 season after failing to make his mark at Bucs.

“Last season I didn’t get a match kit and I was eventually loaned out to Arrows where I enjoyed my football," he continued.

"When I came back in July I had hoped I would be given a chance to prove my worth as I played 17 games in all competitions while on loan.

"But it seems I’m not taken seriously as I wasn’t given a jersey again this season," Mthiyane explained.

“When my teammates go to camp I spend most of my time sleeping at home because I have nothing else to do.

“This has had a negative affect on my health because I feel I’m not good enough to play for Pirates,” the former Chippa United player added.

Innocent Maela has been enjoying regular game time as Pirates coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic's first-choice left-back, while Marc Van Heerden is also an option for the Serbian tactician.

“No one has bothered to tell me what I needed to improve on to be considered," Mthiyane continued.

“I know I need to fight for a place like everyone else. I always give my best at training. But without playing I won’t become a better player.

“No one will notice my talent and that gives me sleepless nights," he concluded.