Orlando Pirates did not consult Milutin Sredojevic before signing Justin Shonga

The new Bucs coach is said to be in the dark regarding the club's potential new signings

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic was reportedly not consulted before Justin Shonga was signed.

The striker joined the Buccaneers from Zambian club Nkwazi FC this week and he is believed to have signed a long-term deal with the Soweto giants.

Following the departure of Zimbabwean forward Tendai Ndoro last month, Bucs were expected to sign a new striker and they have now have snapped up the Zambian international.

However, according to an Isolezwe source, Sredojevic was not informed, before the 20-year-old marksman was signed by the management of the club.

"Sredojevic did not know anything about the Zambian player and he doesn't even know if there's someone else who might come (as a new signing)," said the source.

The Serbian tactician replaced Swedish trainer Kjell Jonevret as Pirates head coach prior to the current campaign.

Jonevret was unhappy with the fact he was not involved in all decisions and he also reportedly had little say in signing new players at the Houghton-based side.

The 55-year-old ended up resigning and he later spoke of his frustration of having little involvement in the real decision-making at Pirates on a Swedish television show.

The Buccaneers will take on Polokwane City in a PSL match at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.