Orlando Pirates duo Thamsanqa Gabuza and Thabo Rakhale linked with Scandinavian clubs

The two players are believed to have fallen out of favour with the Serbian tactician, who is in his second spell as Bucs gaffer

Orlando Pirates duo Thamsanqa Gabuza and Thabo Rakhale could reportedly be sold to Scandinavian clubs.



Gabuza's omission from the Pirates teamsheet for the PSL clash with Cape Town City at the FNB Stadium in midweek raised eyebrows all over the country.

Pirates coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic refused to reveal the real reason why the Bafana Bafana international was not part of the team.

Rakhale, a Bucs fan-favourite, was an unused substitute as the Buccaneers edged out the Citizens 1-0 thanks to Thabo Qalinge's late goal.

A source on The Citizen has claimed that Gabuza and Rakhale could be on their way out of Houghton-based club, who have started the season very well under Sredojevic.

The two attackers are said to have attracted interest from unnamed Scandinavian clubs and they are likely to be sold by the Soweto giants.

“I heard that him and Thabo Rakhale could be sold because of interest on them from one of the Scandinavian teams,” the source said.

Gabuza and Rakhale joined Pirates from Lamontville Golden Arrows and Sivutsa Stars (Now known as Royal Eagles) respectively in 2013.