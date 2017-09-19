Orlando Pirates gaffer Milutin Sredojevic praises Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy

The Serbian tactician will face the former Bucs player in the dugout for the first time as head coaches

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic hails Cape Town City’s Benni McCarthy as the future of coaching in the country.

“He is the future of coaching in this country. I have great respect for him. He has brought a great set up. Last season the team did very well,” Sredojevic told IOL.

Bucs are scheduled to welcome City in a PSL match at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

Pirates will face a side which has started the season like a house on fire and reached the final of the MTN8 Cup much to the plaudits of ‘Micho’.

“When the downslide was supposed to come, he took them to the final of the MTN 8. With that in mind, we need to give them respect when they have the ball and show elements of arrogance when we have the ball,” he said.

“Cape Town City is a very competitive team coached by my dear colleague Benni McCarthy who has great playing experience and is still new in the coaching industry,” Sredojevic concluded.