Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands replaces Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune in Bafana Bafana squad

Bafana will assemble for camp on Sunday in Johannesburg and they are expected to travel to Cape Verde next week Tuesday

Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune and Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Darren Keet have been withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana squad.

The Bafana squad that will take on Cape Verde in back to back 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers was named by coach Stuart Baxter this week.

Chiefs shot-stopper Khune is down with a chest infection and he missed Amakhosi's first PSL game of the the season which was against Bloemfontein Celtic on Sunday.

Wits keeper Keet, who is the reigning PSL Goalkeeper of the Season, is out suffering from a knee injury.

Baxter has since called up SuperSport United keeper Reyaad Pieterse and Orlando Pirates shot-stopper Wayne Sandilands as replacements.

Cape Verde will host Bafana on Friday, 1 September 2017 at the Estadio Nacional Stadium in Cape Verde.

The return leg match will be played on Tuesday, 5 September at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.