Orlando Pirates – Golden Arrows Preview: Bucs desperate to end winless streak

The Buccaneers are out to get their second win over Abafana Bes'thende when the two sides meet in a PSL encounter at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday

Orlando Pirates prepare to face off against Golden Arrows in a PSL encounter at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

The Buccaneers are still reeling from their 3-1 heavy defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns two weeks ago and a win could take them to second place on the PSL log, depending on the outcome of the match between Cape Town City and Baroka FC.

Pirates are on a two-match losing streak, with their latest defeat coming in the Telkom Knockout last 16 tie against Polokwane City.

The Ghost had rallied back to salvage a 2-2 draw in regulation time but were left to rue their missed chances in extra-time as Rise and Shine eventually ran out 4-2 winners on penalties.

This will be the second time the two sides come up against each other inside a month this campaign following their meeting in the TKO first round tie which Bucs narrowly won 1-0 through Thabo Qalinge's goal.

The Buccaneers have won three, drawn five and lost two from their opening 10 leage matches and lie in seventh place on the log with 14 points.

Despite struggling to win matches with huge scorelines, Pirates will be happy with their attacking duo of Thamsanqa Gabuza and Qalinge who have each scored three goals in all competitions this campaign.

Head coach Micho Sredejovic will hope for the best ahead of this tie with news revealing that captain Thabo Matlaba and Gabuza suffered minor knocks during the Telkom Knockout defeat to Rise and Shine.

Matlaba is nursing an ankle sprain while Gabuza is receiving treatment for a thigh injury. Left-back Innocent Maela and Mthokozisi Dube are the other casualties and could undergo late fitness tests.

Last season, Pirates won the first league meeting 3-1 but Arrows clinched the second tie winning 2-1.