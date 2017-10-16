Orlando Pirates handed timely boost as Thamsanqa Sangweni resumes full training

The former Mamelodi Sundowns player has missed six league matches and he's likely to make his return against Dikwena

Orlando Pirates have reportedly been boosted by Thamsanqa Sangweni's return from an injury.

This has come as a welcome boost for the Buccaneers ahead of their PSL clashes against Platinum Stars and Kaizer Chiefs this week.

The central midfielder has been out nursing an knee injury which he sustained against his former side, Chippa United in a league game at the Orlando Stadium two months ago.

Bucs signed Sangweni from the Chilli Boys on a long-term deal prior to the current campaign.

The latest reports have indicated that Sangweni has resumed full training with his Pirates team-mates at the club's training ground, Rand Stadium in Johannesburg.

The 28-year-old will be hoping to make Bucs coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic's 18-man squad for the match against Stars which will be played at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Pirates are scheduled to face their arch-rivals Chiefs at the same venue in the first Soweto Derby of the season on Saturday.

Before taking on Bucs, Amakhosi will square off with Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday in a league match at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.





